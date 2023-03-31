Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $15.99 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Littelfuse worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Littelfuse Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $264.79 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.53 and its 200-day moving average is $236.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

