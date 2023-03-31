Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,385 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of EnerSys worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in EnerSys by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 10.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

