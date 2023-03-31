Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $18.80 Million in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,801,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.5 %

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LAMR opened at $97.11 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

