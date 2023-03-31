Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Stantec worth $24,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stantec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,751,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Stantec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Stantec by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,233,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 235,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stantec by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec Trading Up 2.4 %

Stantec Increases Dividend

Shares of STN opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.

Featured Stories

