Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

