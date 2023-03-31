Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $24.20 Million Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 418,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,201,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $55.37 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

