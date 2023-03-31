Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,677,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

