Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of RLI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.46. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

