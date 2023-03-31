Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.18) to GBX 6,000 ($73.72) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

