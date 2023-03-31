Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,644 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of AAON worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 397.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after buying an additional 469,391 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 19,788.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $9,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.78. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

