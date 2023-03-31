Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Science Applications International worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.0 %

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

NYSE SAIC opened at $106.68 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

