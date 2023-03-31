Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,516 shares of company stock worth $2,207,793. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.