Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 100,427 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,427 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.