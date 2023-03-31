Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 11,302 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 879.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 108,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 34.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 265,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

