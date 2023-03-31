Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 12,709 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 2.5 %

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.62%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.