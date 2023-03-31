Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FirstService worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FirstService by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,425,000 after purchasing an additional 226,966 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 6.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,096,000 after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FSV opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.06. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

