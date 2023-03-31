Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 2,421 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $132.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.41.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

