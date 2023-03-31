Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 7,787 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -1,885.71%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

