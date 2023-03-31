Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $12.30 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,392,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,417,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 401,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

About BWX Technologies



BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

