Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,370 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Patterson Companies worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

