Chardan Capital Trims Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Target Price to $15.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.5 %
MARA stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
