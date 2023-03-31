Chardan Capital Trims Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Target Price to $15.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

MARA stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

