Chardan Capital Trims Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Target Price to $15.00

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.5 %

MARA stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.