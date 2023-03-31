Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $99.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

