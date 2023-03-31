Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,887.8% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 161,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,409,000 after buying an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

