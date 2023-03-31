Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.40. The company has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

