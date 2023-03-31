Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $162.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

