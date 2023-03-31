Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

