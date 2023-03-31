China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.40 on Thursday. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.59.
China Pharma Company Profile
