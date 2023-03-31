Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHR. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.34.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 2.3 %

CHR stock opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$627.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4247911 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

