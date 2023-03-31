Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Trimmed by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average is $207.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

