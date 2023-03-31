CIBC Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$21.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities set a C$29.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.58.

MAG stock opened at C$17.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$23.29.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

