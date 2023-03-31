Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.70-12.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.70-$12.90 EPS.

Cintas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $467.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.91.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

