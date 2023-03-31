Citigroup Cuts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $155.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $132.91 and a 1 year high of $249.40. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average is $162.90.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading

