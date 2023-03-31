Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,900 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

