Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE GE opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.