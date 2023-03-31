Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Shares of COLM opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

