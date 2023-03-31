Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

