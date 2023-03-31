Comparing Qiagen (QGEN) and Its Rivals

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Qiagen to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.14 billion $423.21 million 24.80 Qiagen Competitors $723.61 million $102.17 million -2.63

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Qiagen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 19.76% 16.45% 8.71% Qiagen Competitors -5,055.91% -139.60% -39.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Qiagen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.6% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qiagen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen Competitors 1001 4023 11059 170 2.64

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.45%. Given Qiagen’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiagen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Qiagen has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen’s peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiagen beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.