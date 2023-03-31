Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Trevor Carvey Purchases 50,079 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey acquired 50,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £182,287.56 ($223,968.01).

Conduit Stock Down 0.4 %

CRE stock opened at GBX 483 ($5.93) on Friday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £794.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,058.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 472.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 408.03.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -6,521.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Conduit

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

