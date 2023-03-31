Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,500.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$2,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Constellation Software Stock Up 3.0 %

CNSWF stock opened at $1,848.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $1,851.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,736.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,585.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

