Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $2,800.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Constellation Software Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,848.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,736.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,585.22. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $1,851.00.
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Software (CNSWF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.