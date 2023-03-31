Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $2,800.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Constellation Software Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,848.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,736.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,585.22. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $1,851.00.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

