Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$2,500.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2,687.50.

Constellation Software Price Performance

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,490.00 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,783.98 and a one year high of C$2,518.99. The stock has a market cap of C$52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,351.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,144.20.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

