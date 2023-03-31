Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of MCF opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.