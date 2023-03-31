Contrasting DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) & Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) are both retail trade companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 4.08% 25.40% 8.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DFI Retail Group and Sprouts Farmers Market, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sprouts Farmers Market 3 5 1 0 1.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus target price of $32.57, indicating a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Sprouts Farmers Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65 Sprouts Farmers Market $6.40 billion 0.56 $261.16 million $2.39 14.43

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprouts Farmers Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats DFI Retail Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Rating)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney, Shon Alexander Boney, and Kevin K. Easler on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.