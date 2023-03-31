Contrasting George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) & Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF)

Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A George Weston 3.23% 10.95% 3.04%

Dividends

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 130.2%. George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. George Weston pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

19.6% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seven & i and George Weston’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A N/A 197.96 0.22 George Weston $43.88 billion 0.42 $1.40 billion $9.42 13.85

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seven & i and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00 George Weston 0 1 0 0 2.00

George Weston has a consensus price target of $193.60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Seven & i.

Summary

George Weston beats Seven & i on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

(Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About George Weston

(Get Rating)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.