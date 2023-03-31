Contrasting TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Volatility & Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -73.48% -22.83% -18.73% OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -23.32% -9.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TrueCar and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrueCar and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 0 3 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $2.69, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 191.74%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than TrueCar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $161.52 million 1.26 -$118.68 million ($1.31) -1.76 OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.32 -$129.62 million ($3.58) -1.52

TrueCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TrueCar beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.