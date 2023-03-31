Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2,325.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

