Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €45.50 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €45.50 ($48.92) price target by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €38.25 ($41.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €40.35 and a 200-day moving average of €37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 12 month high of €49.53 ($53.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

