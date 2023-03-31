Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 0.3 %

GAMB opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.37 million, a PE ratio of 165.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

