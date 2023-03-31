Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.90.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.37. The company has a market cap of C$734.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

Insider Activity

About Crew Energy

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.