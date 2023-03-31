Critical Analysis: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -3.44% -18.24% -2.64% First Watch Restaurant Group 0.95% 1.33% 0.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.7% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Noble Roman’s and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $13.89 million 0.48 $510,000.00 ($0.03) -10.00 First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.27 $6.91 million $0.12 130.75

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s. Noble Roman’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Noble Roman’s and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.28%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Noble Roman’s on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

(Get Rating)

Noble Roman’s, Inc. engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.